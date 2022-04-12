Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,484 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCVIU. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,035,000.

HCVIU traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,763. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.89. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.36.

