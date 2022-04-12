Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 45,000 Shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU – Get Rating) by 101.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Frontier Acquisition were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. DG Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 94.9% in the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 72,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 754,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Frontier Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRONU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,341. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.86. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.