Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 95,200 Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 95,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth about $2,988,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth about $2,988,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth about $9,960,000.

NASDAQ:TGAAU remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,738. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

