Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Safran SA (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €124.91 ($135.77).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($147.83) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($144.57) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($152.17) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($152.17) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($152.17) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

SAF opened at €102.00 ($110.87) on Tuesday. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($73.01) and a one year high of €92.36 ($100.39). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €107.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €109.32.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

