Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of SFE opened at $5.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.89. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

