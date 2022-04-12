Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of SFE opened at $5.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.89. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Safeguard Scientifics (Get Rating)
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.
