Sadoff Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $7,136,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.37. 535,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,060,862. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $386.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

