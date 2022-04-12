Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Ryder System from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of R opened at $62.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.81 and a 200 day moving average of $80.31. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.