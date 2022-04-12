Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 463,057 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 297,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 463,057 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 23,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

