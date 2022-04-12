Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 45,427 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enerplus by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the third quarter worth about $4,262,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter worth about $492,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,174,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,396,000 after buying an additional 259,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 359,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 154,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ERF shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

NYSE:ERF opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93. Enerplus Co. has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $14.59.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $258.83 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 53.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.57%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

