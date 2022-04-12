Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 19,242 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 291.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,789,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,188 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 182.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 51.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 863,709 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,595,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in BlackBerry by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 762,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 416,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $111,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

