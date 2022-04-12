Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $894,000 Position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,904 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.27% of TrueCar worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TrueCar during the third quarter worth $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 20.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 30.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in TrueCar during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRUE. Craig Hallum lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TrueCar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

TRUE opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $360.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $45.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 16.54%. Equities analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

