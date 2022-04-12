Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $834,000 Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,611,000 after buying an additional 60,409 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,872,000 after acquiring an additional 36,979 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,155,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the period.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.11.

NYSE APO opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.53%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

