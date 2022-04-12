Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $823,000 Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DraftKings by 15.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,565,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,183,000 after acquiring an additional 616,102 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in DraftKings by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 111.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 40.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $4,033,381.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $769,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKNG. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.54.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.24. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $64.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The business had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

