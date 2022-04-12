Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,008 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,704 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 771,063 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 73.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 472,690 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,487,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth $3,994,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Associated Banc by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 172,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $105,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,394 shares of company stock valued at $623,240 over the last three months. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $25.78.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

