Rune (RUNE) 1-Day Volume Tops $4,324.00

Rune (RUNE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, Rune has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. Rune has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $4,324.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can currently be bought for about $75.26 or 0.00186658 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00044203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,061.94 or 0.07541596 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,532.89 or 0.99832920 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

