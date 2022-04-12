Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.05.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $6.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.00, a current ratio of 26.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.89. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 522,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

