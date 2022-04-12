Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for GURU Organic Energy (TSE:GUR)

GURU Organic Energy (TSE:GUR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GURU Organic Energy in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get GURU Organic Energy alerts:

GURU Organic Energy (TSE:GUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$6.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.04 million.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GURU Organic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GURU Organic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.