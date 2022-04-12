Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,865 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 607.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $99.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.06.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

