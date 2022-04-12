Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,737 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 37,363 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.06.

Shares of ROST opened at $99.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

