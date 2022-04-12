Rope ($ROPE) Market Capitalization Tops $60,079.52

Rope ($ROPE) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Rope has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rope coin can now be purchased for about $2.15 or 0.00005410 BTC on popular exchanges. Rope has a total market capitalization of $60,079.52 and $343.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00044022 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.12 or 0.07506680 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,647.84 or 0.99970358 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars.

