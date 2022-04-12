Roots (TSE:ROOT) PT Raised to C$5.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Roots (TSE:ROOTGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ROOT. boosted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities reissued an action list buy rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Roots in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.04.

Shares of ROOT opened at C$3.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$152.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09. Roots has a 52-week low of C$2.65 and a 52-week high of C$4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.15.

Roots Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

