Roots (TSE:ROOT) PT Raised to C$5.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Roots (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ROOT. boosted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities reissued an action list buy rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Roots in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.04.

Shares of ROOT opened at C$3.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$152.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09. Roots has a 52-week low of C$2.65 and a 52-week high of C$4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.15.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

