Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 240 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,633 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Express by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in American Express by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in American Express by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,570 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in American Express by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in American Express by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.06. The company had a trading volume of 194,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.82%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

