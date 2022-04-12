Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Makes New $524,000 Investment in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $4,545,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $8,678,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATO traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.81. 29,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,658. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $122.50.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

