Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Acquires 445 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 48,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.87. The stock had a trading volume of 400,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,090,991. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $34.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.10%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,040,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.62.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

