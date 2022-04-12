Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Acquires 3,738 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2,850.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,631,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474,967 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,928,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,609,000 after buying an additional 952,340 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,083,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,751,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,361,000 after purchasing an additional 577,117 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,173,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,990,000 after purchasing an additional 382,756 shares during the period.

VRP traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.16. 28,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,216. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42.

