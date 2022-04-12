Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 97 ($1.26) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.75) to GBX 132 ($1.72) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 110 ($1.43) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

