Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Analysts expect Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) to post $2.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the highest is $2.89 billion. Rogers Communications posted sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full year sales of $12.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.90 billion to $13.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.27 billion to $15.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rogers Communications.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in Rogers Communications by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Rogers Communications by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Rogers Communications by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RCI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.52. 8,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,326. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average is $49.62. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $58.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

About Rogers Communications (Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers Communications (RCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.