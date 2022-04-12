Robert W. Baird Raises Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $378.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $378.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $327.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.85. Accenture has a 52 week low of $276.88 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $2,346,198,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Accenture by 93.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $518,188,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

