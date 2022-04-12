Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 9,204 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,204 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.31.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.32% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Allison Transmission Profile (Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.