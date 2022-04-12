Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 223 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 49.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the third quarter worth $63,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the third quarter worth $93,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITM. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.83.

Shares of SITM opened at $185.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 127.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.17. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $785,248.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $170,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,264 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,934. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

