Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $258,000 in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 133.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 35.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $27,150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $12,905,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,750,000 shares of company stock worth $270,217,500 and sold 67,172 shares worth $3,506,757. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.54.

Asana stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.29. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $145.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.76.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

