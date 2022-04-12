Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $175,000 in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,604,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Frontdoor by 75.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 240,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 103,118 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Frontdoor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Frontdoor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Frontdoor by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 36,020 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTDR shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average of $35.57. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $57.51.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.11 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 3,066.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

