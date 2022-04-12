Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $229,000 Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,453 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,784,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CarMax by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after buying an additional 745,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CarMax by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,910,000 after buying an additional 431,920 shares during the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd grew its holdings in CarMax by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,124,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,948,000 after buying an additional 374,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CarMax by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,031,000 after buying an additional 314,474 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax stock opened at $103.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $94.35 and a one year high of $155.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.19.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CarMax from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citic Securities began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.73.

CarMax Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.