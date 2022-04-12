Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,328,000 after buying an additional 860,273 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,438,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,882,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,722,000 after buying an additional 331,519 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,730. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.51.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

