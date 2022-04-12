Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $125.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) to post $125.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Rivian Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rivian Automotive.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million.

RIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 85.00.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at 39.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is 51.93. The company has a quick ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 14.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of 33.46 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

