Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,438 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.53% of Riverview Bancorp worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RVSB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

RVSB opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.76. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.18 million for the quarter. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 34.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.16%.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

