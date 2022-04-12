Rite Aid (RAD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th. Analysts expect Rite Aid to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of RAD stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.00.
Rite Aid Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rite Aid (RAD)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.