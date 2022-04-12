Rite Aid (RAD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th. Analysts expect Rite Aid to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RAD stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 341.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 331,185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 686.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 290,599 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rite Aid by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 551,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after buying an additional 129,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rite Aid by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,570,000 after buying an additional 126,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rite Aid by 328.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 96,109 shares during the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

