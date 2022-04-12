Rise Trading 67.4% Higher Over Last Week (RISE)

Rise (RISE) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Rise has a total market cap of $885,665.81 and $315.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rise has traded 67.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EverRise (RISE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00038013 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000256 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 196,236,668 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

