Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 7,300 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.13) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,900 ($76.88) to GBX 6,100 ($79.49) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($67.76) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,780 ($75.32) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, April 4th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.73) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.67) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,795.38 ($75.52).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 6,105.92 ($79.57) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,765.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,180.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of £98.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.16. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($56.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.60).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a GBX 352.32 ($4.59) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.69%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.59), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($750,646.21).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

