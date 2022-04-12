Ricoh Company, Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ricoh in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ricoh’s FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Ricoh had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RICOY opened at $7.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. Ricoh has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

