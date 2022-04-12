Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.770-$1.810 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $52.26 and a 12-month high of $81.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 94.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REXR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 302,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,565,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,858,000 after buying an additional 13,956 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rexford Industrial Realty (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

