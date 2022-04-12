REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Gap Up to $85.57

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.57, but opened at $89.48. REX American Resources shares last traded at $89.70, with a volume of 46 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on REX American Resources from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $534.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.95.
In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $115,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.
REX American Resources Company Profile (NYSE:REX)
REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.
