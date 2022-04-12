REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Gap Up to $85.57

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.57, but opened at $89.48. REX American Resources shares last traded at $89.70, with a volume of 46 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on REX American Resources from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $534.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.95.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.23). REX American Resources had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $115,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Company Profile (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

