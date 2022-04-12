Reviewing Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) & Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR)

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Telekom Austria alerts:

0.0% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Telekom Austria and Nuvera Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telekom Austria 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telekom Austria currently has a consensus price target of $8.55, indicating a potential downside of 44.87%. Given Telekom Austria’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telekom Austria is more favorable than Nuvera Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Telekom Austria and Nuvera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telekom Austria 9.63% 15.30% 5.38% Nuvera Communications 18.61% 10.39% 5.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telekom Austria and Nuvera Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telekom Austria $5.62 billion 0.92 $537.71 million $1.65 9.40 Nuvera Communications $65.84 million 1.62 $12.25 million $2.35 8.94

Telekom Austria has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications. Nuvera Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telekom Austria, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Telekom Austria pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Nuvera Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Telekom Austria pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nuvera Communications pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nuvera Communications beats Telekom Austria on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telekom Austria (Get Rating)

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services. It also provides end-user terminal equipment; digital products; cloud and Internet of Things services; and mobile payment services. The company provides mobile communication services to approximately 25 million customers. It has operations in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, and North Macedonia. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Telekom Austria AG operates as a subsidiary of AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil B.V.

About Nuvera Communications (Get Rating)

Nuvera Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Telekom Austria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telekom Austria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.