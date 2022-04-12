Reviewing Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) & Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) and Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Lion Electric alerts:

This table compares Lion Electric and Kandi Technologies Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million 24.66 -$43.33 million ($0.54) -13.91 Kandi Technologies Group $91.49 million 2.23 $22.86 million $0.31 8.65

Kandi Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kandi Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Lion Electric has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kandi Technologies Group has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Lion Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and Kandi Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -75.07% -25.74% -11.09% Kandi Technologies Group 24.99% -3.52% -3.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lion Electric and Kandi Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 3 7 0 2.55 Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lion Electric presently has a consensus target price of $15.55, indicating a potential upside of 107.06%. Kandi Technologies Group has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.57%. Given Lion Electric’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than Kandi Technologies Group.

Summary

Kandi Technologies Group beats Lion Electric on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion Electric (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

About Kandi Technologies Group (Get Rating)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.