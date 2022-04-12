Reviewing Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) and Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE)

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) and Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

80.3% of Cboe Global Markets shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Forge Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cboe Global Markets shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Cboe Global Markets has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forge Global has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cboe Global Markets and Forge Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cboe Global Markets 1 2 5 0 2.50 Forge Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus target price of $136.13, indicating a potential upside of 16.60%. Given Cboe Global Markets’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cboe Global Markets is more favorable than Forge Global.

Profitability

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and Forge Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cboe Global Markets 14.65% 17.48% 10.66% Forge Global N/A -46.73% 2.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and Forge Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cboe Global Markets $2.50 billion 4.97 $374.40 million $4.73 24.68 Forge Global N/A N/A $9.36 million N/A N/A

Cboe Global Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Forge Global.

Summary

Cboe Global Markets beats Forge Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S. and Canadian equities. This segment also offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services. The Futures segment trades in futures. The Europe and Asia Pacific segment offers pan-European listed equities and derivatives transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts, as well as ETP listings and clearing services. The Global FX segment provides institutional foreign exchange (FX) trading and non-deliverable forward FX transactions services. The company has strategic relationships with S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC; FTSE International Limited; Frank Russell Company; MSCI Inc.; and DJI Opco, LLC. The company was formerly known as CBOE Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cboe Global Markets, Inc. in October 2017. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Forge Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.