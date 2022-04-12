Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $155.68

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $155.68 and last traded at $156.57, with a volume of 32936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.15.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.63.

The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.63 and a 200 day moving average of $229.14.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. Repligen’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth $2,925,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth $540,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

