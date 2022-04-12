Renren (NYSE:RENN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 45,092 shares.The stock last traded at $22.37 and had previously closed at $22.17.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26.
Renren Company Profile (NYSE:RENN)
Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States.
