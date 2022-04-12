Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Price Target Raised to €200.00

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €180.00 ($195.65) to €200.00 ($217.39) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

REMYY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €175.00 ($190.22) to €167.00 ($181.52) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $21.23. 9,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,694. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

