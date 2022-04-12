Regions Financial Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Regions Financial in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NYSE RF opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,810,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,030,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,108,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239,657 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,684,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905,313 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

