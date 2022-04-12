Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $9.78 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $9.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.94 and the highest is $12.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $9.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $45.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $39.45 to $56.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $47.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.67 to $55.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $722.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $651.99 and a 200-day moving average of $628.00. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $469.80 and a twelve month high of $747.42. The firm has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 1,862 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $734.06, for a total transaction of $1,366,819.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,099,820.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $5,132,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,459 shares of company stock worth $30,177,797 in the last 90 days. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

